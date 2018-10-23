Two men have been jailed after a high-speed chase across the Humber Bridge.

Chris Ferguson, 18, and Josh Cooling, 25, drove at speeds of up to 106mph and threw bottles at a pursuing police vehicle during the incident on 11 March.

Ferguson of East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, was jailed for four years and six months years after admitting drug and driving offences while Cooling, of Hereward Place, Scunthorpe, was jailed for two years for drug offences.