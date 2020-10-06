Robot builds East Yorkshire house in 'UK first'
A house is being built by a robot, in what has been described as a UK first.
Instead of labourers, the three-bedroom house in Everingham, near Pocklington, East Yorkshire, is being built by a robotic bricklayer created by Construction Automation.
The company said it would increase productivity, build better quality houses and improve health and safety on sites.
But a union said automation "poses a serious threat to jobs".
