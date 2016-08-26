An online community group for new mums unable to see family and friends in the pandemic is helping families across East Yorkshire.

The Hull and East Riding Covid-19 Pregnancy Community Chat lets hundreds of new mums as well as mums-to-be speak about their experiences, ask questions and get support.

Helen Farmer, who set up the group on Facebook, said: "Baby classes were cancelled so that's where you lose the support from meeting other mums, your peers and just having that interaction really, that what you are going through is what other people are going through and how hard it is."