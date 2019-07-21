CS Lewis's imaginary creatures from the Chronicles of Narnia have been turned into stone and are being installed on a church in East Yorkshire.

Stone carvings of 14 characters including Aslan the lion and the White Witch are being fixed up high on the outer wall of St Mary's Church in Beverley.

It is part of a restoration project replacing medieval carvings that have crumbled away and the installation is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The church hopes the Narnia sculptures will help it to connect with younger generations.