Revellers and pub staff said Hull on a Friday night with the new 22:00 curfew had "never been this quiet".

All bars and restaurants in the country now have to close by 22:00, due to Covid-19, but some in Hull closed early because they had customers in the day.

Licensee Robert Jackson said: "I think we've got to be quite pragmatic about it and actually take on board what's happening in the country and appreciate that we're doing everything in our power to keep this city safe for everyone in it."