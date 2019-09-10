Star Wars droid on charity Humber Bridge trip

A replica robot went from a galaxy far, far away to a bridge spanning the Humber to raise money for charity.

The R2-D2 model, made by Beverley's Glynn Turner, travelled across the bridge in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), which aims to prevent suicides.

If you're affected by emotional distress, you can go to the following link for help and support, or wider information is available via the BBC Action Line.