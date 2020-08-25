Video

A musician says she's committed to getting more people involved in classical music by breaking conventions around the genre.

Flautist Claire Holdich, from Hull, has been playing "beatbox flute" for more than four years after being inspired the first time she saw it.

She said: "I'm on a mission to really show that you can break the boundaries of classical music, you can share different musical styles with your instrument and have lots and lots of fun in the process."