Artist unveils latest pebble beach work in Flamborough
A Yorkshire artist who creates intricate patterns from natural materials found on the ground has unveiled his latest work in Flamborough.
James Brunt, from Sheffield, says there is something special about being by the sea, despite the fact his work is swept away by the incoming tide within a few hours of him finishing it.
24 Aug 2020
