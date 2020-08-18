Bravery of brittle bone tot who won't be stopped

Video

A toddler with brittle bone disease amazes her mum and dad every day.

Mya Honca, now 15 months, has type four moderate osteogenesis imperfecta, which means her bones could break with something as simple as a sneeze.

However, the youngster from Hull is full of life and recently stood for the first time.

Mum Emma and dad Louis want to offer hope to parents of youngsters with the same condition that their children can be happy.

Mr Honca said: "I can't understand how she's got this condition and she is most likely aching and in pain, yet you would never know because she's always, 90% of the time, she's smiling."