Taxi driver's good deed for elderly dog

Reema the golden retriever used to travel the world with her pet passport.

She's lived in Belgium, Spain and Portugal, but is now living out her senior years in Bridlington.

Arthritis and other health issues mean she's not able to walk or travel very far.

Owner Suzanne Clarke said they would often go to the beach around one-and-a-half miles from their home but an operation for Reema and broken car meant they were unable to get there.

Suzanne posted a request for help in a Bridlington Facebook group for "friendly taxi drivers" in the area willing to take them to the beach with Reema sitting in the passenger seat, as she is unable to use the boot.

Paul Dodd's wife saw the plea and tagged her husband, who stepped up to make the trip happen.

He said: "I wouldn't put a person in the boot, so why would I put an older dog in there?"