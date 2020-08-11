Level crossing being used for 'photo opportunities'

Video

CCTV of people misusing a level crossing including a man taking a photo of a girl on the tracks has been released by Network Rail.

The footage, which also shows a group of cyclists congregating on the tracks to take photos, was captured last year at Mingledale level crossing, near Harpham, in East Yorkshire, where trains travel at up to 70mph.

Another cyclist can be seen wedging his bike in the tracks to help a rider through the gate on to the crossing.

Network Rail said it was "incredibly dangerous behaviour" and "could have resulted in fatal or life- changing consequences".