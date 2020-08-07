Video

The army has spent the last month clearing almost 1,000 unexploded bombs on a beach.

The site near Cowden, East Yorkshire, was used as an RAF bombing range between 1959 and 1998.

Coastal erosion is now revealing practice bombs and other explosive devices buried in the cliff.

The coastguard was called out on a number of occasions after members of the public found unexploded ordnance.

Military bomb disposal teams have been collecting the weapons and destroying them in pits dug in the sand.