Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hull teen who cannot walk 'is the biggest explorer'
A teenager from Hull who has a genetic condition affecting his nervous system has been using lockdown to explore his neighbourhood.
Sixteen-year-old Alastair has Angelman syndrome, which means he cannot talk or walk and uses a wheelchair.
During lockdown, he has been cycling, sea fishing and even kayaking at places near his home, and has shared his adventures on social media.
Pictures and video courtesy of Jennifer Skip and Adam Smith
-
04 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-humber-53657925/hull-teen-who-cannot-walk-is-the-biggest-explorerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window