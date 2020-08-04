Exploring closer to home through lockdown
Hull teen who cannot walk 'is the biggest explorer'

A teenager from Hull who has a genetic condition affecting his nervous system has been using lockdown to explore his neighbourhood.

Sixteen-year-old Alastair has Angelman syndrome, which means he cannot talk or walk and uses a wheelchair.

During lockdown, he has been cycling, sea fishing and even kayaking at places near his home, and has shared his adventures on social media.

Pictures and video courtesy of Jennifer Skip and Adam Smith

