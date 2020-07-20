LED for face mask wearers to help lip-readers

Could an LED help lip-reading with masks?
An LED device for face mask wearers to help people lip-read has been created by a disability campaigner.

Dan Watts, from Hull, has created a voice activated LED that responds to the sound of the wearer's voice.

It was inspired by games designer Tyler Glaiel, who originally came up with the idea.

