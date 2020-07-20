Media player
LED for face mask wearers to help lip-readers
An LED device for face mask wearers to help people lip-read has been created by a disability campaigner.
Dan Watts, from Hull, has created a voice activated LED that responds to the sound of the wearer's voice.
It was inspired by games designer Tyler Glaiel, who originally came up with the idea.
20 Jul 2020
