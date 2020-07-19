Media player
Grimsby teacher delivers 7,500 lunches during pandemic
A teacher has delivered 7,500 packed lunches to pupils at their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.
Zane Powles, assistant head at Western Primary School in Grimsby, walked about five miles each day to drop off the lunches to pupils.
19 Jul 2020
