'Im proud to be able to do this'
Refugee medics work for NHS in Lincolnshire

Two medics from Syria and Iraq who came to the UK as refugees are working as healthcare assistants in the NHS in Lincolnshire.

Both have trained as doctors in their respective countries but cannot take that role in the UK until they have qualified to UK standards.

They are working at hospitals in Grimsby and Scunthorpe as the NHS deals with coronavirus.

  • 01 Jul 2020
