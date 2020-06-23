Gig Buddies scheme uniting people in lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Gig Buddies scheme uniting people in lockdown

A scheme helping people with learning disabilities to enjoy nights out and events with non-disabled buddies has continued to make a difference in lockdown.

Tommy Patrick and Martha Rose May Kent are part of the The Gig Buddies scheme and only managed to meet twice before restrictions came in at the end of March.

However, they have remained in contact and are looking forward to being able to meet in person again.

  • 23 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Nights out help people with learning disabilities