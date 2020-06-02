Cows eat litter left behind by weekend picnickers

Video

Volunteers had to try and shoo a herd of cows away after they started eating litter left behind by picnickers at an East Yorkshire beauty spot.

The waste, which was strewn all over Beverley Westwood park, was collected by a group of local park runners and placed next to bins which were already full for the council to collect.

The volunteers said they were trying to help keep the area tidy but became concerned about what the cows might be eating when they started rummaging through the plastic bags.

Meanwhile, a cow died after suffocating on a plastic bag left by litterers at Grantchester Meadows, Cambridge.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "Our staff had emptied the bins and litter picked on Saturday as normal and then returned on Monday to find overflowing bins and heaps of bin bags piled next to the bins, some of which had been torn open.

"We would encourage any visitors to the Westwood or anywhere else in the East Riding to be responsible with their waste, use the litter bins provided, but if they are full, to take their rubbish home."