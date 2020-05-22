Video

A couple in lockdown have created dozens of garden displays using papier mache mannequins.

Karen Simpkin made the "garden family" so her grandchildren would have something to look at when they walked by.

Changing scenes each day, the mannequins have "enjoyed" tennis, music and celebrating VE Day among other activities.

Mrs Simpkin, from Beverley in East Yorkshire, is now hoping to make a charity calendar to raise money for local food banks.