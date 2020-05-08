Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
VE Day 2020: 'You heard it on the radio that war is over'
People have been sharing their memories of Victory in Europe (VE) Day when it was announced 75 years ago.
On 8 May 1945 Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced the German surrender and the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two.
Those living in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have told stories of their celebrations.
-
08 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-humber-52583709/ve-day-2020-you-heard-it-on-the-radio-that-war-is-overRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window