Eva, 91, waves to show support to lorry drivers

A lorry driver has sent flowers and chocolates to a 91-year-old woman who stands on a motorway bridge and waves to passing trucks.

Eva Bowers, from Brigg in East Yorkshire, uses her daily exercise to walk down to a bridge over the M62 and claps and waves at lorry drivers as a way of saying thank you for their work during the coronavirus lockdown.

Long-distance driver David Crossley tracked Eva down after posting on social media and delivered the gifts in appreciation of her gesture.