Coronavirus kindness: How do you make a reusable menstrual pad?
A woman from Hull is offering to make reusable menstrual pads for those struggling to buy sanitary products during the coronavirus outbreak.
Emma Crick started making them for herself and her family and friends two years ago. She was due to start her own social enterprise business before the lockdown came into force, in a bid to tackle period poverty and reduce landfill waste.
Produced by Pritti Mistry
01 Apr 2020
