Doctors working at Leeds General Infirmary say they are "prepared" for a surge in patients with coronavirus.

Staff have been transforming areas of the hospital into critical care units in preparation.

Dr Yvette Oade, Chief Medical Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said clinicians are "enthusiastic to help".

"Some are up for the challenge and others are feeling very anxious about the situation but they're all absolutely committed to delivering care for patients," she added.