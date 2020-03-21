Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby success for East Yorkshire rare horse breeding scheme
A rare breeding scheme at an East Yorkshire stately home is expecting its second shire horse foal in a few weeks time.
Sledmere House, near Driffield, runs a conversation scheme for the farm animal which is on a Rare Breed Watch list.
There are fears shire horses may become extinct over the next decade as there are only about 300 breeding pairs across the UK.
The new horse will join its brother Walter, who was the first shire born under the breeding scheme in 2019.
21 Mar 2020
