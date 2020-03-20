Welcome to isolation exercise
Hull dance teacher leads exercise class online

A dance teacher from Hull has taken her dance classes online in a bid to keep people active.

Liesel Cobby said she got a great response despite some people eating chocolate and drinking wine while watching her routine.

"But as long as people are happy and clapping along it is worth while," she said.

