'There's a bit of a craze going for that'
Bridlington arcade owner fills grabber machine with loo roll

The owner of an amusement arcade in Bridlington has replaced soft toys with toilet rolls in one of his grabber machines.

Eddy Chapman came up with the idea after seeing people stocking up on the bathroom staple because of coronavirus concerns.

Mr Chapman said one couple had travelled more than 60 miles to play the grabber.

  • 10 Mar 2020
