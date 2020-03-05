'No improvement' in disabled access at university

Video

A student who complained about the lack of disabled access on a university campus said she was "disheartened" that improvements had still not been made.

Wheelchair-user Sarah-Marie Da Silva said she still cannot access some areas at the University of Hull.

The zoology student highlighted the issue last month with an image of herself on social media sitting in a stairwell during a lecture.

The university's vice-chancellor Professor Susan Lea said she was "really sorry" and promised the university would "absolutely" sort out the problems over the next month.