Video
Snaith flooding: Scale of damage to town revealed from air
Properties in part of East Yorkshire have suffered extensive flooding after the River Aire overtopped on Wednesday.
In Snaith and East Cowick about 70 properties have flooded and many residents had to be evacuated overnight.
Drone footage shows the extent of flooding along the Aire.
27 Feb 2020
