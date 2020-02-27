Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman and dog rescued from flood water in Snaith
A woman and her dog were rescued as flood waters continued to rise in parts of East Yorkshire.
About 70 properties in Snaith and East Cowick have been hit by flooding after the River Aire overtopped on Wednesday, the Environment Agency said.
Homes had to be evacuated overnight and staff from the council, Humberside Fire and Rescue and HM Coastguard have been working around the clock to support those affected.
27 Feb 2020
