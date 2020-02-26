Footage shows people being helped after East Yorkshire flooding
Snaith flooding: More residents evacuated from homes

Floodwaters are continuing to rise in an East Yorkshire town, sparking fears that dozens more homes could be hit.

Many residents have already been told to leave their properties in Snaith near Goole after the River Aire overtopped causing water to stream through the village.

Schools have also been closed and roads and railway lines submerged.

  • 26 Feb 2020