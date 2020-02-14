'it's such a humiliating experience'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hull student 'humiliated' over lack of disabled access
A student who uses a wheelchair has described the lack of disabled access at her university as "humiliating".
Sarah-Marie Da Silva said she had been forced to sit in stairwells during lectures at the University of Hull.
The university said it was "very sorry that this has happened" and was looking into the matter.
14 Feb 2020
