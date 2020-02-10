Ferry finally docks after Storm Ciara delay
Video

Rotterdam to Hull ferry finally docks after delays due to Storm Ciara

The overnight ferry service from the Netherlands to Hull faced a delay in docking due to Storm Ciara.

High winds on the Humber Estuary caused a delay of around two hours for passengers on the Pride of Rotterdam.

The 60,000 tonne ship was eventually moved into its birth at King George Dock with the help of a tug boat.

