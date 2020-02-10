Ferry finally docks after Storm Ciara delay

Media player
Rotterdam to Hull ferry finally docks after delays due to Storm Ciara
The overnight ferry service from the Netherlands to Hull faced a delay in docking due to Storm Ciara.
High winds on the Humber Estuary caused a delay of around two hours for passengers on the Pride of Rotterdam.
The 60,000 tonne ship was eventually moved into its birth at King George Dock with the help of a tug boat.
10 Feb 2020
