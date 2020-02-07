'If you can help someone keep their dog, it's so important'
Charity helps walks dogs when their owners no longer can

A charity is helping older people to take care of their pets.

As part of their work The Cinnamon Trust organises dog walkers for people who are physically unable to exercise their pets.

Pauline Derbyshire in Hull got help after she had a fall before Christmas and broke her ribs.

Her shih tzu Poppy now gets walked three times a week by a trust volunteer.

