Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nights out help East Yorkshire people with learning disabilities
A project is helping people with disabilities enjoy nights out.
Gig Buddies in Bridlington pairs up people with learning disabilities with a social partner to help overcome isolation.
David Jones and Dan Porter have a regular night out once a fortnight playing pool and darts in their local pub.
The pair are now planning to watch Hull City matches together.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-humber-51325946/nights-out-help-east-yorkshire-people-with-learning-disabilitiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window