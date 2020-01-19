Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Boobie Bears' remind people to check their breasts
More than 3,500 'Boobie Bears' with a breast cancer message have travelled far and wide after being handed out by a campaigner.
Scarlet Whiteley, from Winterton in North Lincolnshire, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, wants the bears to encourage people to check their breasts for changes because early detection saves lives.
Ms Whiteley, who has been given the all clear from the disease, said: "If I've saved one person, it'll be worth it."
-
19 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-humber-51149781/boobie-bears-remind-people-to-check-their-breastsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window