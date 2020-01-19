Video

More than 3,500 'Boobie Bears' with a breast cancer message have travelled far and wide after being handed out by a campaigner.

Scarlet Whiteley, from Winterton in North Lincolnshire, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, wants the bears to encourage people to check their breasts for changes because early detection saves lives.

Ms Whiteley, who has been given the all clear from the disease, said: "If I've saved one person, it'll be worth it."