From war-torn Eritrea to football coaching in Hull
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

From war-torn Eritrea to football coaching in Hull

A former refugee who fled conflict in Eritrea is now a qualified football coach in Hull.

Abdul Rahman left the war-torn East African nation four years ago and settled in the East Yorkshire city after a "terrifying" journey traversing three continents.

Shortly afterwards the 21-year-old went on a football training programme for refugees in Hull and is helping other refugees adjust to life in the UK.

  • 02 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Freedom through bike lessons for NZ refugees