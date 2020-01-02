Media player
From war-torn Eritrea to football coaching in Hull
A former refugee who fled conflict in Eritrea is now a qualified football coach in Hull.
Abdul Rahman left the war-torn East African nation four years ago and settled in the East Yorkshire city after a "terrifying" journey traversing three continents.
Shortly afterwards the 21-year-old went on a football training programme for refugees in Hull and is helping other refugees adjust to life in the UK.
02 Jan 2020
