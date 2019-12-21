Bark the Herald Angels Sing
Bridlington church hosts carol service for pets and owners

Dogs and their owners gathered for a special carol concert at Priory Church of St Mary, Bridlington, to raise money for charity in the resort.

The concert included a number of festive favourites, including "The Collie and the Ivy" and "Bark the Herald Angels Sing".

