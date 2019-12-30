Working on a cliff edge: 'I have no choice'
Working on an East Yorkshire cliff edge: 'I have no choice', says farmer

An East Yorkshire farmer has captured a part of his land falling off a cliff.

Marcus Heald's family farm in Atwick has lost 17 acres of farmland in 30 years due to coastal erosion.

He says working the land close to the edge is "terrifying" and would not do it if he had the choice.

