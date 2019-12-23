Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gulf War veteran Mike Kirkby makes 150 baubles every year
Service during the Gulf War left Hull veteran Mike Kirkby with epilepsy, high blood pressure and PTSD.
The 49-year-old has found crafting Christmas baubles helps him relax and escape the images of war that frequently haunt him.
He then donates them to the National Gulf Veterans and Families Association, which sells them to raise funds in the run-up to Christmas.
-
23 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-humber-50866105/gulf-war-veteran-mike-kirkby-makes-150-baubles-every-yearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window