Youth project was 'my safe space' from homophobia

Hull youth project celebrates 30 years of supporting families
Growing up gay on Hull's Orchard Park estate meant constant bullying and attacks for Luke Cooper.
St Michael's Youth Project became his "safe space" where he could be himself.
St Michael's is celebrating 30 years of supporting families, offering activities from cycling to camping, as well as daily drop-ins.
Luke and his mum Sheila Cooper have been involved with the project for more than 20 years.
12 Dec 2019
