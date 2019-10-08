Historic mural to be demolished over asbestos risk

Media player
Hull's Three Ships mosaic to be demolished after asbestos was discovered.
A giant mural depicting Hull's fishing heritage is to be demolished after a survey found it contained "dangerously high levels of asbestos".
The Three Ships mosaic was to be retained as part of a £130m redevelopment of the city centre site.
However, Hull City Council said the 66ft by 64ft (20m x 19.5m) artwork, created in 1963 by Alan Boyson, could not be temporarily removed and then replaced as the work would "pose a risk to public safety".
08 Oct 2019
