Cleethorpes crash road residents block street
Residents of a Cleethorpes street are taking direct action to try and halt the rising number of road accidents on their road.
People on Brereton Avenue have witnessed several crashes along the narrow street in recent months.
As well as lobbying their local council for more help, they have been taking their own action including, on one occasion, blocking the street with bins to prevent access.
North East Lincolnshire Council says it will be installing speed humps and new road markings to try and tackle the problem.
04 Oct 2019
