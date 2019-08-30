Squirrels 'munch mourner's floral tributes'
Squirrels 'munch mourner's floral tributes' at Goole cemetery

Squirrels are being blamed for causing damage at an East Yorkshire cemetery.

Some mourners tending to graves at Goole cemetery have called for the creatures to be culled.

But hundreds of people have signed a petition opposing the idea.

