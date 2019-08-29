Abandoned dog wins beauty contest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
From abandoned dog to show finalist
An East Yorkshire dog is off to Crufts after triumphing in a regional contest for crossbreeds.
Kenzo, who lives with Annabel Work in Patrington, won a regional heat for Scruffts and will head to the prestigious Crufts show in 2020.
Life wasn't always so happy for Kenzo though - his previous owners abandoned him in Cyprus and he had to be rescued before finding a new owner in the UK.
29 Aug 2019
