Parents' WW2 letters play performed at Fringe
Letters written during World War Two and found hidden in an attic have been turned into a play.
Polly Pattison discovered the hoard of 90 letters in 2015. They were written by her mother and sent to her father, who was posted in North Africa during World War Two.
The 77-year-old, from Hull, has turned them into a show about life on the home front and is performing it at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
13 Aug 2019
