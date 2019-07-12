Bee orchids thriving in garden
Rare bee orchids thriving in Lincolnshire garden

Rare orchards are thriving in a Lincolnshire garden.

Patrick West from Crowle has dedicate the last 20 years to cultivating the wild bee orchid.

The flower gets its name because it looks and smells like a female bee, which encourages male bees to fly in to try to mate with it and they inadvertently pass the pollen from flower to flower.

