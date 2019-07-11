Video

The mother of a six-year-old boy shot dead by his great-grandfather says she still cannot "make sense" of the killing.

Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after being hit in the abdomen by a pellet, fired from an unlicensed air rifle, in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, on 26 July.

Albert Grannon, 78, of Church Lane, Sproatley, was jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Stanley's mother, Jenny Dees, said her grandfather still "hasn't come to say sorry".