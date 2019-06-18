Media player
Cleethorpes: Stuck teens saved from mud as tide comes in
Two teenagers found themselves stuck in deep mud on a beach with the tide "rising fast", the RNLI said.
Rescue teams were called out at 15:50 BST on Monday in Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire, with the pair up to their waists in the mud.
The lifeboat crew and the coastguards dug the pair out by hand as the water deepened around them.
Helmsman Shaun Sonley, from the RNLI, said: "By high tide there will be several metres of water in that location.
"Both were well stuck and there is no way they could have escaped unassisted."
18 Jun 2019
