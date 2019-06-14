Inside the hidden vaults of a former safe
Inside the hidden vaults of a former safe underneath Hull

The BBC has been given access to look inside the hidden vaults of a former safe in Hull.

The 120-year-old vaults lie underneath a grade II listed solicitors building on Lowgate.

They were built by a company that created the underground vaults beneath Harrods, at about the same time.

