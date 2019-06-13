Humber Bridge gets cable checks

Media player
Maintenance work has started on the giant cables that hold up the Humber Bridge.
Specialist engineers will spend weeks checking the galvanised steel wires on the 1.4 mile (2.2km) long bridge. Each cable is 70cm in diameter and weigh 5,500 tonnes each.
Opened in 1981 the Humber Bridge took nine years to build and was once the world's longest suspension bridge.
13 Jun 2019
